Raqqa residents have reportedly took to the streets to protest against the US-backed Kurdish fighters.

Tens of women gathered in al Sawameh square of Raqqa city and called for release of inmates captured by the SDF under the accusations that they had cooperated with the rival terrorists of Liwa’ Thuwar al Raqqa.

SDF beat protesting women and arrested over 25 of them that enraged other residents in the city.