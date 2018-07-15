ARMENIA SENDS HUMANITARIAN AID TO SYRIA

At least 94 tons of food and essentials have been delivered as humanitarian aid for the Syrians.

Russian Ilyushin Il-76 multi-purpose strategic airlifters carrying humanitarian cargo have landed at Khmeimim air base in Latakia province.

The food products will be distributed among Syrians in need and refugees returning to their towns and villages liberated from militants including the hard-to-reach areas.

Humanitarian aid will be accepted and distributed among the affected population of Syria by the partner of the Armenian Red Cross Society- Syrian Red Crescent.