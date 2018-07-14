SOURCE: MILITANTS PREPARE FOR AN OFFENSIVE ON FOUA AND KEFRAYA

The opposition factions active in Idlib province have begun preparation for an offensive on the besieged villages of Foua and Kefraya, informed sources reported.

It is supposed that the operation will be supervised and spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists with support of some other factions, including its rival group Jabhat Tahrir Souria.

The aim of the offensive is to put pressure on the Iranians and force them to withdraw their militias from the area.

The villages of Foua and Kefraya have been enduring the siege by the militants for more than three years. The opposition groups were unable to overrun their defenders who receive regular support from the Syrian Arab Army and its allies via air drops.

