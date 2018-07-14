OPPOSITION ISLAMIC PREACHER ATTACKS ISIS, CLAIMS AL-BAGHDADI CAPTURED BY THE US

Syrian opposition Islamic preacher Aburazzaq Al-Mahdi has issued a statement containing sharp criticism of the Islamic State terror group.

According to the statement published on the preacher’s Telegram channel, the actions of ISIS represent “a declaration of war” against all other militant factions in Idlib province and other areas of Northern Syria.

Al-Mahdi added that ISIS accuses everyone who condemn it of being “an apostate”.

He concluded by saying that the ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been likely captured by the Americans and suggesting that the terror group is currently run by a “deep state” style organization in coordination with Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Qassem Suleimani.