ISIS MEMBERS ESCAPE FSA PRISON IN AFRIN

/ 9 hours ago July 14, 2018

00.jpg

Members of the Islamic State terror group who had been captured by Faylaq Al-Sham militants managed to escape from detention in the Afrin region in Aleppo.

17 ISIS terrorists have successfully escaped from Faylaq Al-Sham prison located near the city the border town of Jenderes. The incident was confirmed by Faylaq Al-Sham representative, who claimed that eight of the escapees have been already captured during a security sweep in the area.

The escape has provoked distress among the Free Syrian Army factions active in the area, putting them on high alert.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.