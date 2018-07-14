ISIS MEMBERS ESCAPE FSA PRISON IN AFRIN

Members of the Islamic State terror group who had been captured by Faylaq Al-Sham militants managed to escape from detention in the Afrin region in Aleppo.

17 ISIS terrorists have successfully escaped from Faylaq Al-Sham prison located near the city the border town of Jenderes. The incident was confirmed by Faylaq Al-Sham representative, who claimed that eight of the escapees have been already captured during a security sweep in the area.

The escape has provoked distress among the Free Syrian Army factions active in the area, putting them on high alert.