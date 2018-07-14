ISIS ADVANCES TOWARDS COALITION BASE IN DEIR EZZOR

ISIS terrorists have pushed back the Syrian Democratic Forces near an important oil field and a coalition military base in the province of Deir Ezzor.

Local activists reported that the terrorists managed to take over the Subhan oil station located in the vicinity of the Al-Omar oil field. The SDF had to retreat despite the support provided by the US-led international coalition.

The ISIS offensive was launched from the Al-Azraq Well region, that was captured by the terrorists some three months ago.

In addition to its economic importance, the Al-Omar oil filed is also used as a military base by the US, UK, Italian and French military.