FRENCH MILITARY INTERVENE AFTER SDF KILL CIVILIAN NEAR MANBIJ

/ 9 hours ago July 14, 2018

00.jpg

A conflict between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and locals of Sayda village located near the Manbij city resulted in the death of one civilian and several injuries.

According to local sources, after a quarrel between the locals and the SDF fighters, the SDF reinforcements arrived to the village and stormed the house of Hafez Ibn Abu Jamal, wounding him and several other citizens. Abu Jamal was transported to a hospital in Aleppo city, but later succumbed to his injuries.

It was also reported that the French military deployed in the area intervened to prevent any escalation between the civilians and the SDF.

