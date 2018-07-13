REFUGEES OF SDF-HELD AL TUWAIHINA CAMP CONTINUE TO SUFFER

A large number of al Tuwaihina refugee camp residents and new arrivals exceeds the capacity of local associations and civil administration.

Al Tuwaihina refugee camp is located in Tabqa countryside of Raqqa province. Its number of displaced persons has reached about 14,500 people.

The camp lacks a fixed medical clinic. According to the source, the Kurdish Red Crescent provides medical support, but it does not meet the needs.

Camp inhabitants also claim only al Mawda and Rojava Association provide them with monthly food rations that are barely enough for a week.

It is worth mentioning that the camp of al-Tuehina established for more than a year ago has not received any significant support. Locals say SDF members are not able to provide adequate assistance to IDPs. Refugees are forced to call on international organizations to look into their situation.