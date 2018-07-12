MILITARY OPERATION AGAINST MILITANTS IN IDLIB TO BEGIN IN SEPTEMBER

Some Syrian opposition-linked media outlets report that Russian representatives of Center for Reconciliations of opposing sides who arrived in Daraa CS have called on local militants to reconcile. Media also claims that Russian officers recommend militants to avoid going to Idlib CS as there would be a military operation against terrorists in September.One of FSA leaders Ibragim Jabbavi said that Russian negotiators at the meeting in Busra Sham told him about upcoming military operation in Idlib CS. Abu Ali Muhammad who is a member of Daraa military council also added that Russian officers have urged militants to speed up the process of reconciliation and not to go to Idlib CS as it “would suffer the same fate as Daraa”.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham’s (HTS) propaganda outlet responded to this info claiming that they will prepare for Syrian army and its Russian allies things that they have never seen before.

Taking into account previous HTS’ claims on supporting militants in Eastern Ghouta and Daraa which weren’t realized, these claims are worth laughing at too.