SAA POSITIONS WERE ATTACKED IN LATAKIA

Yesterday Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions were attacked by a number of armed groupings in a row in Latakia.

The attack took place in Turkmen mountain region. The main strike group was Ansar al Islam militants who were supported by HTS-linked armed factions and Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) 2nd Coastal Division.

Following the shelling of SAA positions the militants started an offensive. More than 20 Syrian soldiers were killed in action, about 40 were injured. SAA was forced to retreat but due to panic a few of them were captured.

Despite heavy losses SAA left just few machine guns and Fagot ATGM launcher.