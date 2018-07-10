SAA POSITIONS WERE ATTACKED IN LATAKIA

/ 7 hours ago July 10, 2018

dhyy

Yesterday Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions were attacked by a number of armed groupings in a row in Latakia.

The attack took place in Turkmen mountain region. The main strike group was Ansar al Islam militants who were supported by HTS-linked armed factions and Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) 2nd Coastal Division.

rthy

Following the shelling of SAA positions the militants started an offensive. More than 20 Syrian soldiers were killed in action, about 40 were injured. SAA was forced to retreat but due to panic a few of them were captured.

Despite heavy losses SAA left just few machine guns and Fagot ATGM launcher.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.