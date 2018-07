The army air defense on Sunday evening confronted an Israeli attack on T-4 Airbase in Homs countryside.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reports that the army air defense downed a number of missiles which targeted a T-4 Airbase and hit one of the attacking warplanes, forcing the others to leave the airspace.

Footage of alleged Israeli attack on T-4 airbase in Homs CS

Though some Israeli sources say that they didn’t lose anything in this night attack. More details to come.