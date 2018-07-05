TWO US ARMY SERVICEMEN KIA IN SYRIA

‘Deir Ezzor 24’ reported on Wednesday that 2 American soldiers had been killed in action in the province. The tragedy had place in the village of al Nimalia to the North of Deir Ezzor.

A vehicle convoy with American soldiers and SDF militiamen was ambushed on the road. It was first hit by a land mine. Then militants fired at vehicles. The International Coalition responded to the attack with an almost immediate air-strike that forced the militants to move into the desert.

According to the preliminary information coming from our sources US Army men most likely have been targeted by Daesh remnants both the US and the SDF are reluctantly fight next to the Syrian-Iraqi border and on the East Bank of the Euphrates river.

However, other groups linked either with Damascus or Ankara might have participated in the incident.

In fact, it is the increase in numbers of killed or wounded American soldiers somehow is the way to increase the cost for the United States for actual occupation of a part of Syria.