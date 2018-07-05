SUFFER HEAVILY: ISIS REPORTS ABOUT 58 SDF&US MILITIA BEING KILLED

/ 3 mins ago July 5, 2018

ISIS propaganda outlet Amaq News Agency has published an infographics report on their actions in Syria’s Hasakah and Deir Ezzor provinces.

Since April, 2018 ISIS held 30 operations in above-mentioned CS: 16 of them accrued to Hasakah, 14 to Deir Ezzor. ISIS claims that 58 members of SDF and their allies (US military) were killed including 6 US soldiers and 6 high-ranking officers.

Terrorists also report about 16 land mines being blown and 14 military vehicles being destroyed or knocked out of action.

