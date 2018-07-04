REFUGEES IN SDF-HELD AYN ISSA CAMP SUFFER FROM LACK OF WATER

About 13,000 refugees living in Ayn Issa camp of Northern Raqqa are suffering from drinking water shortages amid high temperatures.

Since the beginning of the summer, each person in tent in the camp has allocation of 25 liters of water a day so that the displaced do not suffer while they are getting water.

Despite the availability of 25 liters of water per person in the camp, the displaced complain that this percentage does not cover their daily needs of drinking and washing.

The refugees demand the concerned authorities and the camp’s administration to provide them water and distribute them to all the tanks at a good rate to cover their daily needs.

SMM Syria has already reported that civilians in SDF-held territories of Deir Ezzor province suffer from a lack of drinking water and that the lack of safe and sterile water leads to the spread of cholera in Deir Ezzor province.