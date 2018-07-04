LIST OF ARMED GROUPS OPPOSED TO SAA IN SOUTHERN SYRIA

July 4, 2018

According to the estimates, about 30,000-40,000 militants of various groups are currently operating in Southern Syria.

Most of them belong to Hay’at Tahrir al Sham and ISIS terrorist groups. In addition to them the following groups are in Daraa and Quneitra provinces:

  • Ahrar al Sham
    It is led by Abu Jaber al-Sheikh and has close ties with al Qaeda-affiliated HTS. The group is also supported by Turkey and a number of Arabic countries.
  • Southern Front (al Jabhat al Janubiyah)
    It consists of 56 armed factions and is one of the largest military alliances in Southern Syria that controls 70 % of Daraa and Quneitra provinces. The group receives direct support from France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the US.
  • Jaysh al Yarmouk
    It includes 8 military battalions and has advanced weapons including a lot of light and medium weapons and also has T-72 tanks captured in clashes with the Syrian army.
  • Jaysh al Moataz Billah
    It consists of Liwa’ al-Muataz Billah, Liwa’ Walid Qabasi, Liwa’ Ahrar al Yadoudah, Liwa’ al Ansar, Liwa’ al Naser, Liwa’ Shuhada al Karama, Liwa Farouq al Omar factions. The group mostly operates in the area of al Yadudeh village.
  • Liwa’ Muhajereen wal Ansar
    According to the source, most of its members are retired SAA captains.
  • Liwa’ al Hassan ben Ali
    It operates under the control of Alwiya Seif al Sham which is distributed in Daraa and al-Quneitra and is led by Abu Salah al-Shami.
  • Alwiya al-Furqan
    It controls areas opposite to the Israeli army in Golan Heights in Quneitra province and led by Abu Qasim Mohammed Majid al-Khatib.
  • Alliance of Southern Forces
    The group consisting of 8 FSA rebel factions and its commanders are former SAA colonels.
  • Special Tasks Brigade
     The group consists of 7 battalions and is led by Sahel al Jawabira.
  • Al Hamza Division
    It includes many factions and brigades and is led by Saber Sefar who formed this division in March 2014 in north-west of Darra city.
  • Fajir al Islam Division
    It was formed in September 2014 by Mohammed Hassen Salami in Tafas town.
  • Syrian Revolutionaries Front
     It is an alliance of 14 relatively moderate Islamist and some secular armed groups fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army and was formed in December 2013.
  • First Artillery Regiment
    It is specialized to launchers, artilleries, mortars, and it is considered the only group that possesses heavy artillery and launchers in the South of Syria.

