ISRAELI DM: IRAN AND HEZBOLLAH PRESENCE IN SYRIA IS UNACCEPTABLE

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone talk have discussed the developments in the south of Syria, the Israeli Defense Ministry said Sunday in a press release.

The talks come amid the clashes between the Syrian government forces and armed opposition and militant groups in the areas bordering with Israel and Jordan.

Lieberman and Shoigu have discussed the situation in Syria, in particular, the developments in the south of the country, as well as Iran’s attempts to establish a foothold on the Syrian territory, the press release read.

Lieberman also stressed that the military presence of Iran and its aligned Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Syria was unacceptable and pledged to “take immediate action” in the event of such attempts.