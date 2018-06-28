WHITE HELMETS PREPARE CHEMICAL ATTACK PROVOCATION IN IDLIB

Idlib residents have warned about potential provocation by the White Helmets group that may involve the use of chemical agents.

According to the locals, a convoy of six vehicles, bearing the emblems of the White Helmets, reportedly arrived in the capital of Idlib province over the weekend.

One of the trucks was loaded with missiles and canisters containing unknown substances, as well as protective gear and filming equipment. Local residents reported seeing four persons, wearing hazmat protection gear, filling the warheads with this liquid and some unknown powder. The convoy then reportedly left for the small town of Maarat al-Numaan to the South of Idlib city.