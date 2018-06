The Syrian track within French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs will be headed by Francois Senemaud.

Senemaud currently is an ambassador of France to Iran.

It is noteworthy that Senemaud had been the head of the General Directorate for External Security (DGSE), is France’s external intelligence agency. The French equivalent to the United Kingdom’s MI6 and the United States’ CIA.

He tasked with reviving of French policy in Syria after so many years of failure.