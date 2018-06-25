EXCLUSIVE: US, UK, ISRAELI AND JORDAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES PROVIDE SUPPORT TO MILITANTS IN DARAA AND QUNEITRA – PART III

Foreign intelligence services assist militants to resist the Syrian army in the Southern part of the country.

Representatives of foreign special services jointly with Ahmed Mohammad al Odah have reportedly visited a training camp located in Khirbet al Haraj town.

Ahmed Muhammad Shpat is responsible for combat training in the camp. He is a field commander of HTS-linked Hansa Hourani Batalion. According to the source, he liaises with CIA and Mossad and works for the US-led Military Operations Center (MOC) based in Amman, Jordan.

Militants learn gun training, battlefield tactics and recconnaissance-subversive training.

According to the source, some recruiters are indocrinated to join groups of suicide bombers.

Over 2,500 militants are currently training in the camp. Foreign intelligence agents recruit fighters from local residents and promise them a monthly wage of about $300 to $400.