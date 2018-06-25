EXCLUSIVE: US, UK, ISRAELI AND JORDAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES PROVIDE SUPPORT TO MILITANTS IN DARAA AND QUNEITRA – PART II

/ 8 hours ago June 25, 2018

Foreign intelligence services assist militants to resist the Syrian army in the Southern part of the country.

At the same time, the US, British and Jordan secret services arrived in Bosra town of Quneitra province by road across the Syrian-Jordan border.

On the militant side the meeting was attended by the following commanders:

  • A leader of FSA Youth of Sunna Forces group Ahmed Mohammad al Odah. He receives funding from Mossad personally during visits of Israel and Saudi Arabia or through the following Saudi intermediaries:
    – Mohammad Musfar al Ghawi;
    – Sheikh Abdullah Razzak al Sultan Mulhem (has a nom de plume “Abu Fahed”);
    – Sheikh Nawaf Abdulaziz Muslit.
  • Bilal al Drubi. He operates in the South of Syria and is financed from UAE.
  • Ahmed Muhammad Tumah. He operates in the South of Syria and is financed from UAE, too.

Participants discussed issues of military assistance for insurgents and close coordination between militant groups and the US, British and Jordan intelligence services.

The parties decided to create “Shabab Ahl al Sunna” militant group under the command of Ahmed Mohammad al Odah. Bilal al Drubi and Ahmed Muhammad Tumah were appointed as his deputies. Former SAA Col. Sayeed al Omar was appointed as a financier. Shabab Ahl al Sunna HQ is located in al Qaraq town.

