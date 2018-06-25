EXCLUSIVE: US, UK, ISRAELI AND JORDAN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES PROVIDE SUPPORT TO MILITANTS IN DARAA AND QUNEITRA – PART I

/ 8 hours ago June 25, 2018

32d423crewer

Foreign intelligence services assist militants to resist the Syrian army in the Southern part of the country.

Israeli Mossad intelligence agency held negotiations with leaders of Jaysh al Ababil, Fursan al Golan and Syrian Revolutionaries Front groups and field commanders of other units. In a meeting an agreement was reached on the establishment of buffer zone along the Golan Heights over a length of 40 km in Quneitra province to strengthen Israeli positions in this area.

In exchange Israel promised to supply militants with weapons, equipment, finance and to train at least 500 fighters from among the Druze population.

Also the meeting adopted weapons supply routes via Hader village, Quneitra city, al Hamidiyah and Jubata al Khashab towns.

Israel further continues to provide medical care to wounded militants in a follow-up to the available agreements.

