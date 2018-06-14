ISIS EXECUTES ITS MEMBERS AFTER SERIES OF RECENT SETBACKS

/ 4 hours ago June 14, 2018

ISIS terrorists have killed their militants in Syria and Iraq amid a number of failures and setbacks.

According to the source, the toll of the terrorists killed has risen to 90. The ISIS leaders gave the order to throw bodies of the killed terrorists in the Euphrates river.

Qutri Al-Obeidi, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in Iraqi Anbar claims the ISIS leaders in “are in conflict with one another after being besieged and the Iraqi jets shelled regions in Syria.”

The group leaders, according to Obeidi, “urged the militants to attend the execution and witness throwing their bodies in the river.”

 

