FSA DAMAGE CHURCHES IN NORTHERN SYRIA

/ 22 mins ago June 14, 2018

Reports say the Turkish army and TSK-backed armed groups loot and damage churches in Afrin region of Syria.

Despite Ankara’s propaganda of peace and prosperity in TSK-controlled territories in the North of Syria, sources say Turkey-backed FSA groups rob, abduct and torture people for demographic change of the region.

Also they damage ancient sites and places of worship that belong to the Ezidi, Syriac and Alawi peoples. Two of the oldest churches in the world, the Maron and Julianus churches, are among the damaged sites.

