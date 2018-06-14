CIVILIANS SUFFER OF LACK OF DRINKING WATER IN SDF-HELD AREAS OF DEIR EZZOR

Residents of villages under the SDF control still suffer from from a number of service problems including drinking water problem, which is increasingly becoming needed amid the summer season.

The main cause of water problem is an absence of filters and technical staff to maintain water stations.

The second reason of a lack of drinking water was an absence of diesel fuel for engines operation. Local workers said the residents were forced to chipped in for fuel (1000 SYP from every house).

Safira Tahtani village consists of about 2,500 houses. The locals are forced to pay more than 2.5 million liras per month. But SDF local councils claim water is free for the residents.

According to the source, water stations operates 3 hours per week despite the collecting funds.

SMM Syria has already reported the lack of safe and sterile water leads to the spread of cholera in Deir Ezzor province.