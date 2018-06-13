EXPERTS: ISIS TO RESTORE IN SYRIA AND IRAQ

A number of experts and analysts in the Middle East consider the Islamic State terrorist group to be possible to be reborn in the deserts of Syria and Iraq.

The first thing is that when governments of Syria and Iraq say they’ve managed to destroy ISIS in their countries, that’s not true as the cells of the group stay in the desert and become the main problem for all those fighting terrorism in the region.

Moreover, ISIS is likely to remain in Eastern Syria and Northeastern Iraq – the regions hard to get for the gov’t forces and more difficult to conduct military operations there. Islamic State commanders know the region well and have a wide network and infrastructure for its fighters in the desert to rest and reinforce.