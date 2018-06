ISIS terrorists carried out an ambush operation against a group of Hay’at Tahrir al Sham militants in Idlib province.

Terrorists ambushed HTS militants along a highway in the area of al Zawiyah mount located in the Western part of Idlib province.

According to the source, Daesh militants had captured at least 10 HTS terrorists and than took them to unknown direction.

The reports claim a large number of ISIS sleeper cells remains in the province of Idlib.