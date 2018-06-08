SOUTHERN SYRIA SITREP: SAA MAKES ISIS RETREAT

Syrian Arab Army began an operation against ISIS in desert at Sweida/Damascus border where the terrorists were earlier deported from Yarmouk Camp.

SAA managed to dislodge ISIS terrorists from Ashrifia and Avra regions and forced them to retreat to Tel Saad, Tamusa, Kura and Kaa Banat. Some sources add that the offensive of Government forces was backed by Russian AF.

ISIS representatives confirmed the information about SAA operation, though said that they repelled an attack. Jihadists also report about five SAA soldiers being killed including one colonel. Moreover, terrorists managed to blow up a few SAA military vehicles using IED and to damage a tank using ATGM.