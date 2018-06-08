SDF BRUTALIZE PRISONERS IN DEIR EZZOR AND RAQQA

A large number of illegally detained persons are currently held in prisons located in the territories controlled by US-backed militants.

Kurdish fighters blame prisoners for participation in ISIS or FSA, but almost no one of them was a terrorist or rebel.

The systematic torture has reportedly lead to deaths and physical ailments of prisoners. Moreover, numerous civilians were released in consequence of mental illness exacerbated by incessant harassment, humiliation and ill-treatment.

The following cases were recorded in the last few days:

Engineer Fahad Ammash from Sabikhan town dead of multiply torture.



Pharmacist Saleh Ahmad al-Yasin from al Muhasan town was killed 26 days’ imprisonment.

Ahmad Abu Mariam from Abu Hamam village was released, but he went crazy. He could not recognize his own wife and children because of mental disorder. Ahmad was reportedly imprisoned in jails of al Shadadi and Qamishli.

According to the source, a lot of SDF prison guards are former ISIS terrorists that have been recently amnestied.