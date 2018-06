According to the source, the Syrian government has sent a number of military units acting as shock troops to Deir Ezzor province.

Shock troops of the 9th Division led by Colonel Nizar Fandi have already arrived in the desert region of the province to prepare for the offensive on ISIS positions.

The 9th Division recently participated in the military operations in Eastern Ghouta and Southern Damascus and demonstrated its readiness to conduct the most complicated missions.