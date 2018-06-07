MILITANTS IMPEDE PEACEFUL AGREEMENT IN DARAA

/ 4 hours ago June 7, 2018

A few groups of militants hinder peace efforts in Daraa province threatening other rebels that intend to join the government offered peace plan.

FSA Jaysh al Inqaz (Salvation Army) fighters have reportedly stopped a number of militants including their allied members from surrendering to the Syrian Army in return for amnesty.

According to the source, militants have abducted a member of the Peace Committee in the town of Tal Shahab in Southwestern Daraa and killed him later. The killed member of the Peace Committee was on his way to take part in the implementation of the peace plan in Dara’a city few days ago.

