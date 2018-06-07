CLASHES BETWEEN HTS AND FSA RESUMED IN IDLIB

The ceasefire between rival groups in Idlib was a short-term as fighting between Hay’at Tahrir al Sham and Jaysh al Ahrar.

The fighting took place in Zardana town after Jaysh al Ahrar militants had attempted to setup two checkpoints inside the locality. These efforts prompted HTS to launch a powerful attack in order to deter them from trying to expand their presence.

HTS terrorists were able to seize the entire town and all of Jaysh al Ahrar weapons forcing the rival militants to retreat to safety.

Both sides have reportedly suffered casualties.