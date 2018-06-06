AHRAR AL SHAM PROVIDES RUAF WITH COORDINATES OF HTS POSITIONS IN IDLIB

Ahrar al-Sham group used to turn to Russia to hit al Qaeda-linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in Idlib province.

According to the source, an information provided by Ahrar Al-Sham to the Russians included the coordinates of headquarters, IEDs plants and weaponry depots belonging to HTS in Umm Jalal village.

Russian warplanes have recently intensified airstrikes on terrorists positions in the provinces of Idlib and Northern Hama.

SMM Syria has earlier published the evidence that Nour al-Din al-Zenki group gave coordinates of HTS positions to the Russian military.