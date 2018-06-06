AHRAR AL SHAM PROVIDES RUAF WITH COORDINATES OF HTS POSITIONS IN IDLIB

/ 6 hours ago June 6, 2018

245f2353

Ahrar al-Sham group used to turn to Russia to hit al Qaeda-linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists in Idlib province.

According to the source, an information provided by Ahrar Al-Sham to the Russians included the coordinates of headquarters, IEDs plants and weaponry depots belonging to HTS in Umm Jalal village.

Russian warplanes have recently intensified airstrikes on terrorists positions in the provinces of Idlib and Northern Hama.

SMM Syria has earlier published the evidence that Nour al-Din al-Zenki group gave coordinates of HTS positions to the Russian military.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.