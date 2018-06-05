TURKEY, USA AGREE ON SYRIA’S MANBIJ

/ 9 hours ago June 5, 2018

dhyjkjtyjj665

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu and the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington on Monday to discuss the tensions between the two NATO allies over the SDF-controlled Manbij, where the US maintains a military presence.

The joint Cavusoglu – Pompeo statement reads they considered the recommendations of the Turkey-US Working Group on Syria pertaining to the future of our bilateral cooperation in Syria on issues of mutual interest, to include taking steps to ensure the security and stability of Manbij.

The politicians also endorsed a Road Map to this end and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, reflecting agreement to closely follow developments on the ground.

Turkey and USA have been at odds since Ankara started to put pressure on Kurdish forces operating in the North of Syria as Washington considers them to be its allies fighting against Syria’s government forces. The two countries try hard to save their ties but none of them is ready to set aside their interests in the region what is likely to lead to deterioration of their relations and even possible Turkey’s withdrawal from NATO.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.