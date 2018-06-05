TURKEY, USA AGREE ON SYRIA’S MANBIJ

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu and the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Washington on Monday to discuss the tensions between the two NATO allies over the SDF-controlled Manbij, where the US maintains a military presence.

The joint Cavusoglu – Pompeo statement reads they considered the recommendations of the Turkey-US Working Group on Syria pertaining to the future of our bilateral cooperation in Syria on issues of mutual interest, to include taking steps to ensure the security and stability of Manbij.

The politicians also endorsed a Road Map to this end and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, reflecting agreement to closely follow developments on the ground.

Turkey and USA have been at odds since Ankara started to put pressure on Kurdish forces operating in the North of Syria as Washington considers them to be its allies fighting against Syria’s government forces. The two countries try hard to save their ties but none of them is ready to set aside their interests in the region what is likely to lead to deterioration of their relations and even possible Turkey’s withdrawal from NATO.