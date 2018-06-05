FRENCH TROOPS START FIRST OPERATION IN SYRIA

June 5, 2018

SDF units and French forces have reportedly begun to cleanse a number of towns and villages in Hasakah province.

According to the source, they have reports of presence of ISIS sleeper cells in the province of Hasakah.

The joint operation was prepared under the supervision of the US military specialists. French officers of the Army Special Forces Command jointly with the US military advisors coordinate French Foreign Legion that operates on the ground.

The operation is reportedly portrayed as military drills to local residents to avoid an increasing of tension in the area.

SMM Syria has earlier reported a presence of French military forces in Syria.

