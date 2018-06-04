SYRIAN TRIBES TO FIGHT AGAINST US-BACKED AND FOREIGN FORCES IN NORTHERN SYRIA

/ 8 hours ago June 4, 2018

u567rvyturf

Representatives of 70 Syrian tribes announced the formation of a new combined force that will fight against the US-backed forces and foreign troops in the North of Syria.

The tribesmen from Hasakah, Aleppo, and Raqqa provinces reportedly met in Deyr Hafir city, where they all agreed to come together to expel the US and their militias from the North of Syria.

Given the size of these tribes, they could present a serious problem for the US-backed groups and foreign forces in Northern Syria, if they receive military assistance from the Syrian Arab Army.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.