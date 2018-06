Russian military police set up a number of observation points for ceasefire control at Homs/Hama border in Syria.

The observation points were set up in al-Rastan, Kafer-Lakha, Talbiseh, Zaafarana, Kharet-Tukman and Kasiri-Qarabesi to prevent provocations and illegal actions.

According to agreement, Russian military police will be deployed there at least for 6 months.