NEWLY FORMED “HORAS AL DIN” ATTACKS SAA IN LATAKIA

“Horas al Din” (HAD) militants carried out a powerful assault on Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in northern Latakia, resulting in casualties in the ranks of SAA.

It is the first large-scale attack of newly formed “Horas al Din” which includes jihadists from “Jaysh al Malahem”, “Jaysh al Badja” and other terrorist groups from Idlib. HAD leader is the former Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) field commander Abu Humam Shami.

Over the past week there was registered a number of terrorist’s attacks on SAA positions. Many of the jihadist group’s fighters are reportedly foreigners and previously members of Jabhat Al-Nusra.