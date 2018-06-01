RUSSIA, US, JORDAN TO HOLD TALKS ON SYRIAN SOUTH DE-ESCALATION ZONE NEXT WEEK

Trilateral Russia-US-Jordanian meeting in Amman on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria will take place next week at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

“The meeting will take place next week, at the level of deputy ministers. From the Russian side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will participate,” the source said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that participants of these talks would suggest handing over the control over Syria’s southern de-escalation zone to the Syrian government and the Russian military police, after the local militants laid down heavy weapons. The meeting is expected to be focused on preventing Iran’s presence in the area – main concern of the neighboring Israel.