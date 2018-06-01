EXCLUSIVE: AHRAR AL SHAM SELLS ARTIFACTS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL VALUES TO VATICAN

Ahrar al-Sham field commander Abu Khalif reportedly is in negotiations to sell a number of Syrian historical artifacts with representatives of the Vatican.

According to the source, subjects of the deal are the following:

Golden coins;

Golden statues;

Ancient books.

The artifacts were allegedly stolen from one of the state museums of Syria.

The deal’s estimated costs is about $2 millions.

Negotiations faced major challenges through reluctance of Abu Khalif to leave the country caused by fear of his life.

The artifacts owner stands ready to reduce the price by $500 thousand in a case of bargain implementation in Syria.