EXCLUSIVE: AHRAR AL SHAM SELLS ARTIFACTS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL VALUES TO VATICAN

Ahrar al-Sham field commander Abu Khalif reportedly is in negotiations to sell a number of Syrian historical artifacts with representatives of the Vatican.
According to the source, subjects of the deal are the following:
- Golden coins;
- Golden statues;
- Ancient books.
The artifacts were allegedly stolen from one of the state museums of Syria.
The deal’s estimated costs is about $2 millions.
Negotiations faced major challenges through reluctance of Abu Khalif to leave the country caused by fear of his life.
The artifacts owner stands ready to reduce the price by $500 thousand in a case of bargain implementation in Syria.