EXCLUSIVE: AHRAR AL SHAM SELLS ARTIFACTS AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL VALUES TO VATICAN

/ 10 hours ago June 1, 2018

Ahrar al-Sham field commander Abu Khalif reportedly is in negotiations to sell a number of Syrian historical artifacts with representatives of the Vatican.

According to the source, subjects of the deal are the following:

  • Golden coins;
  • Golden statues;
  • Ancient books.

The artifacts were allegedly stolen from one of the state museums of Syria.

The deal’s estimated costs is about $2 millions.

Negotiations faced major challenges through reluctance of Abu Khalif to leave the country caused by fear of his life.

The artifacts owner stands ready to reduce the price by $500 thousand in a case of bargain implementation in Syria.

 

