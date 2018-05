Internal clashes between the Turkish-backed rebels are ongoing after one group’s members attempted to arrest the fighter of the other group in northeast Aleppo.

According to pro-opposition activists, heavy clashes broke-out when Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham’s security forces attempted to arrest a member of Jaysh Al-Sharqiyah inside the city of Al-Bab.

A fierce battle would ensue inside Al-Bab’s city-center, resulting in three rebel fighters needing hospitalization.