CHOLERA RAPIDLY SPREADS IN SDF-HELD AREAS OF DEIR EZZOR

A number of civilians reportedly dead of cholera in SDF-held areas of Deir Ezzor province.

According to the source, cholera has begun to erupt in Sfira camp. At least 10 civilians reportedly dead there.

Also eight deaths of the disease were recorded in in the camp of aL Zgaair village.

Water allegedly is a main cause of the spread of the illness, because it is transported by tanks previously used to transport oil without any purification.

Local health workers also ring the alarm amid an increasing of acute diarrhea cases.

According to local residents, US-led fighters do not care about civilians in the areas under their rule. Inhabitants of SDF-held settlements suffer from difficult living conditions and almost nonexistent services.