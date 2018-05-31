CHOLERA RAPIDLY SPREADS IN SDF-HELD AREAS OF DEIR EZZOR

/ 8 hours ago May 31, 2018

Syrian women and children arrive in the northern area of Deir al-Zor, Syria

A number of civilians reportedly dead of cholera in SDF-held areas of Deir Ezzor province.

According to the source, cholera has begun to erupt in Sfira camp. At least 10 civilians reportedly dead there.

Also eight deaths of the disease were recorded in in the camp of aL Zgaair village.

Water allegedly is a main cause of the spread of the illness, because it is transported by tanks previously used to transport oil without any purification.

Local health workers also ring the alarm amid an increasing of acute diarrhea cases.

According to local residents, US-led fighters do not care about civilians in the areas under their rule. Inhabitants of SDF-held settlements suffer from difficult living conditions and almost nonexistent services.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.