SAUDI MILITARY ADVISORS HOLD TALKS WITH KURDISH REPRESENTATIVES IN KOBANI (AYN AL ARAB)

Saudi Arabia and Rojava agreed to establish a new force in Syria.

SMM Syria has already reported that SDF units are ready to pull out of a few Northern Syrian cities:

⚡️⚡️⚡️#SDF reported to prepare for redeploying their forces from mostly Arabian cities of #Manbij, #Raqqa and #Tabqa. The decision was taken 4 day ago in talks with Gulf representatives in Ain Issa. The Saudi and Emirates occupation of #Syria's East will replace the #US one — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) May 30, 2018

According to the agreement, Saudi, Jordan and UAE troops will replace the Kurdish forces in the North of Syria. A main reason for this redeployment is an increasing of protest sentiments among Arab population and reduction of subversive activities in SDF-held territories.

A number of checkpoints will be also established between Hasakah and Qamishli cities for recruitment of militants to new armed groups.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and UAE will finance the new formation. Fighters of the new faction are promised salaries in the amount of $200.