Turkey’s Erdogan, Russia’s Putin Discuss Syria on Phone

The Turkish and Russian presidents discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call on Tuesday, a source in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said.

The two leaders noted the importance of achievements through the Astana process, stating that it is necessary for the Syrian government and the opposition to act constructively and ensure that the process proceeds under the scope of the UN framework, according to sources.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s opposition to the inclusion of the PKK-linked People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the political process, Daily Sabah reported. It added that the Russian and Turkish leaders also agreed that Syria should not become a conflict zone in the dispute between Israel and Iran.