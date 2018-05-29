SDF CLOSELY COLLABORATES WITH ISIS IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 3 hours ago May 29, 2018

The evidence of closer cooperation between SDF members and ISIS terrorists continues to be reported.

According to the information received from local residents of al-Shaafah town, a number of ISIS commanders sell oil to Kurdish fighters for weapons and ammunitions.

It is safe to assume this exchange poses a serious threat especially to the US-led international coalition jets because Stinger MANPADS can be among the weapons given to terrorists.

It is not the first reported case of closer cooperation between SDF and ISIS. SMM Syria has already reported that US-backed militants assists ISIS terrorists to cross the Euphrates River.

