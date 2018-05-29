FSA MILITANTS FORM NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT IN IDLIB

Free Syrian Army militants are forced to create the “National Liberation Front” (al-Jabhat al-Wataniyah Li-Tahrir) union under pressure of the government forces.

The newly established union consists of the following groups:

Faylaq al-Sham;

1st Coastal Division;

2nd Coastal Division;

1st Infantry Division;

Free Idlib Army;

The Second Army;

Elite Army;

Jaysh al Nasr;

Shuhada’a al-Islam Dariyah;

The Freedom Brigade;

The 23d Division.

– Current commander of Faylaq al Sham, Col. Fadlullah al-Hajji, was appointed as a leader of the formation.

– Current commander of Free Idlib Army, Lt.Col. Saheb Liyoush, was appointed as a deputy of Fadlullah al-Hajji.

– Jaysh al Nasr current leader, Maj.Gen. Mohammad al-Mansour, was appointed as a chief-of-staff.

– Abu Hudhayfah was appointed as an official spokesperson.