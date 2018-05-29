FSA MILITANTS FORM NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT IN IDLIB

Free Syrian Army militants are forced to create the “National Liberation Front” (al-Jabhat al-Wataniyah Li-Tahrir) union under pressure of the government forces.
The newly established union consists of the following groups:
- Faylaq al-Sham;
- 1st Coastal Division;
- 2nd Coastal Division;
- 1st Infantry Division;
- Free Idlib Army;
- The Second Army;
- Elite Army;
- Jaysh al Nasr;
- Shuhada’a al-Islam Dariyah;
- The Freedom Brigade;
- The 23d Division.
– Current commander of Faylaq al Sham, Col. Fadlullah al-Hajji, was appointed as a leader of the formation.
– Current commander of Free Idlib Army, Lt.Col. Saheb Liyoush, was appointed as a deputy of Fadlullah al-Hajji.
– Jaysh al Nasr current leader, Maj.Gen. Mohammad al-Mansour, was appointed as a chief-of-staff.
– Abu Hudhayfah was appointed as an official spokesperson.