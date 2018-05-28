DARAA: IRAN-ISRAEL SECRET DEAL ON SYRIA

/ 3 hours ago May 28, 2018

According to the reports, Iran and Israel have made a secret agreement on avoiding the Iranian and pro-Iranian forces’ participating in upcoming large-scale operation in the South of Syria close to Golan Heights.

High representatives of the two rival states who led the talks agreed on the following:

  1.  Iranian forces and Shiite militia stay away from the battlefield
  2.  Hezbollah forces don’t participate in the operation too
  3.  Both sides guarantee absence of contact at the bordering lines
  4.  Iran and Israel open a hotline

