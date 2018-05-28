DARAA: IRAN-ISRAEL SECRET DEAL ON SYRIA

According to the reports, Iran and Israel have made a secret agreement on avoiding the Iranian and pro-Iranian forces’ participating in upcoming large-scale operation in the South of Syria close to Golan Heights.
High representatives of the two rival states who led the talks agreed on the following:
- Iranian forces and Shiite militia stay away from the battlefield
- Hezbollah forces don’t participate in the operation too
- Both sides guarantee absence of contact at the bordering lines
- Iran and Israel open a hotline