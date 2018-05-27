4 RUSSIAN SERVICEMEN KILLED IN SURPRISE ISIS ATTACK IN DEIR EZZOR

Four Russian soldiers were killed after the ISIS terrorists carried out an attack in Deir Ezzor province last night.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense report, two Russian military advisers who were in charge of a Syrian battery unit were killed on the spot, five more Russian servicemen were injured and were promptly taken to a Russian military hospital.

Later, two servicemen died in the hospital.

According to the department, several mobile groups of terrorists attacked SAA artillery battery in Deir Ezzor.

The Syrian army repelled the ISIS attack killing at least 43 terrorists.