SYRIAN AIRLINE RESUMES FLIGHTS BETWEEN LATAKIA, UAE’s SHARJAH

/ 3 hours ago May 25, 2018

sdfef

Syria’s flagship airline has resumed flights between the Syrian city of Latakia and the UAE city of Sharjah, Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud said.

“The flights between Latakia and Sharjah have resumed. There will be one flight per week,” the minister said.

The first aircraft from Sharjah arrived in Latakia at about 4:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), according to Hammoud. The minister pointed out that the resumption of flights between Latakia and Sharjah would make the air traffic in the airports of Damascus and Beirut less busy.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s