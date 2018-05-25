SYRIAN AIRLINE RESUMES FLIGHTS BETWEEN LATAKIA, UAE’s SHARJAH

Syria’s flagship airline has resumed flights between the Syrian city of Latakia and the UAE city of Sharjah, Syrian Transport Minister Ali Hammoud said.

“The flights between Latakia and Sharjah have resumed. There will be one flight per week,” the minister said.

The first aircraft from Sharjah arrived in Latakia at about 4:00 p.m. (13:00 GMT), according to Hammoud. The minister pointed out that the resumption of flights between Latakia and Sharjah would make the air traffic in the airports of Damascus and Beirut less busy.