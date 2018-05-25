FRANCE’S MACRON AND RUSSIA’S PUTIN TALKS ON SYRIA

France and Russia want to create a coordination mechanism between world powers to push ahead with finding a political solution in Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron said the idea was to coordinate efforts carried out by the Astana process that comprises Russia, Turkey and Iran and the “small group”, which was initiated by France, and comprises Britain, Germany, Jordan, the United States and Saudi Arabia. “We need to be talking about the situation after the war. The key is to build a stable Syria,” Macron said at a news conference.

Putin made his remarks :“Russia will continue working with the Syrian government and the opposition in the framework of the Astana process. This format of negotiations has proved its effectiveness and gives a significant result since it is mainly based on the necessity of adhering to the principle of respect for the Syrian sovereignty,” said Putin.