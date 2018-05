Clashes between Liwa Muntassir Billah group and ‘Free’ Police broke out in al-Rai town of al-Bab district.

According to the source, the incident took place in the main market of the town. Militants of Liwa Muntassir Billah group attacked ‘Free’ Police servicemen. The ‘Free’ policemen, in turn, returned fire towards the source of shooting.

The reports also claim one of the Liwa Muntassir Billah commanders, Mahmoud Othman, was killed in clashes.